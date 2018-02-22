Hit-and-run accident lands unlicensed driver in trouble

By Michael Magoronga

A 20-year-old unlicensed driver, who failed to stop after the car he was driving hit a woman along the Harare- Bulawayo Highway, has been sentenced to a 10 months in jail by a Kwekwe Magistrate.

Magistrate Mr Livard Philemon, however, gave Taenda Marave an option of paying an $800 fine after he pleaded guilty to culpable homicide.

Marave who was driving his mother’s Mercedes Benz from Harare to Kwekwe in the company of his friend, knocked down Medeline Seven near Kadoma and she died as a result of the wounds she sustained.

The two, did not stop, but sped off, only to be arrested in Kwekwe by police detectives. In passing sentence, Mr Philemon emphasised the need for one to have proper driving documents before sitting behind the wheel.

“One should not be seen driving when they have not been through a driving test and acquired the papers that give them the right to drive. The rules of the road should be respected always,” said Mr Philemon.

He also said the accused should have stopped and ferried the now deceased to hospital, but he failed to do so, adding that he even failed to contribute towards the burial of the deceased.

It is the State’s case that on January 25 this year, around 0640 hours, Marave was driving from Harare to Kwekwe in the company of his friend whose name was not mentioned in court.

Marave failed to control his vehicle as they approached Kadoma and hit the deceased who was crossing the road. The two, the court heard, did not stop, but continued on their journey and did not report the accident to the police.

They were arrested in Kwekwe after investigations by police detectives. Marave told the court that he was too shocked to report the matter to the police.

“Your worship, I was too afraid to report the matter to police. When I hit her, I did not see that there was someone crossing the road since I was speeding, I therefore beg for leniency from you my worship,” he said.

Fredy Ndoro represented the State. The Herald