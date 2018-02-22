Chinhoyi Hospital sends out laundry SOS

By Blessings Chidakwa

Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital urgently needs about $1 million to revive its washing machine which broke down more than a decade ago. The steam-powered machine used to do laundry for the whole hospital within a few hours.

Chinhoyi provincial medical superintendent Dr Collet Mawire recently told Minister of State for Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs Mr Webster Shamu when he visited the institution that the machine broke down 12 years ago.

“The hospital has one of the biggest washing machines countrywide with a capacity to wash linen for the whole province daily. However, soon after installation, the machine went down in 2006 and we are therefore appealing to Government as well as well-wishers to assist us resuscitate the machine,” he said.

Dr Mawire also appealed to Zesa Holdings for a dedicated power line to ensure uninterrupted power supplies. According to Dr Mawire, though the hospital boasts of the latest technology, it unfortunately lacks medical specialists.

“We are the only provincial hospital with Wifi in the intensive care unit.

“However, our main challenge is that we are currently understaffed. We only have two specialist doctors out of a possible 12,” he said.

Dr Mawire also appealed to the local authority to set aside land for health practitioners since they were shunning the institution due to lack of proper accommodation. The Herald