Zodwa Wabantu dances her way to the US

Local entertainer Zodwa Wabantu is set to vosho through America in her upcoming tour in April. Since making her debut in the UK last year, the Durban socialite has received numerous requests from the US to tour there.

Speaking to TsishaLIVE, Wabantu said that she had received a ton of request and thinks it’s time to give the Americans what they want.

“There has been such a great response from people in America to my dancing. A lot of them want me to go and visit them. I decided that it is time to give the people what they want.”Zodwa is set to tour in Washington DC and Texas, but is still waiting on confirmation from other cities.

Zodwa added that the tour forms part of her plan to go global as she plans to go into retirement next year after she as secured enough bags.

“I have always said that I will stop dancing when I retire but right now I am having fun and trying different things. The more people that know about Zodwa Wabantu overseas the better.”

The controversial dancer has also tried her hand at acting recently. She had a cameo role in Uzalo this month, and is set to star in an upcoming SABC1 series and a film. IOL