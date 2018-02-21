World champion Magwaca’s career hangs in balance after shooting

Professional boxer Mzuvukile Magwaca, who was shot during a robbery at his home in Khayelitsha last month, is learning to walk again. The gunmen, who are yet to be arrested, shot him above his knee with an R4 rifle, which broke his bones.

He is unable to bend the knee and uses crutches to get around.

Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi was scheduled to visit Magwaca yesterday, but cancelled at the last minute.

It is uncertain whether Magwaca will ever set foot in a boxing ring again.

Zola Koti, his manager, told the Cape Times that his future hangs in the balance, as he is currently the WBF, IBF Intercontinental and WBA International bantamweight champion.

“What happened to him shocked us to the core. We are still confused about what will happen to his career because everything depends on doctors, the amount of time they will book him off. They could declare the title vacant, giving other boxers a chance to compete for his titles,” said Koti.

He retained his IBF Intercontinental title in December.

Magwaca said in January that he arrived at his home at about 10pm when he noticed that there were people inside.

“What happened has ruined my career. I am a breadwinner with two young children to feed and things have changed since the incident.”

Police did not respond to questions before deadline.