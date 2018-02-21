Police hunt for 18 armed robbers

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

Police have launched a manhunt for an 18-men machete wielding gang that attacked a group of mine workers in Colleen Bawn, injuring three people before making off with over $1 000 and three cellphones. Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident which occurred on Monday at around 3am at Prince Olaf Mine.

Insp Ndebele said four mine workers were injured during the raid.

The injured miners were taken to Gwanda Provincial Hospital where three were treated and discharged while the other one was hospitalised.

“There is a gang of about 18 men who were armed with machetes and knobkerries that robbed a group of miners at Prince Olaf Mine in Colleen Bawn on Monday at around 3AM.The mine workers were sleeping in make shift tents when they were attacked by the gang,” he said.

“They ransacked the tents and stole a total of $1 050 which belonged to two different mine workers and three cellphones. The gang also randomly attacked the mine workers with weapons before they fled. Four of the mine workers were injured and one of them was struck on the back with a machete but he is in a stable condition at Gwanda Provincial Hospital.”

Insp Ndebele said the identities of the gang members remain unknown. He appealed to members of the public with information on their whereabouts to contact any police station or call on 0284-20139.Insp Ndebele urged members of the public not to keep large sums of money in their homes or business premises as they may be targeted by robbers.

“People shouldn’t keep large sums of money in their homes but they should embrace plastic money. The miners were putting themselves at risk by keeping their money in their make shift tents. One miner lost $800 which is a lot of money to keep in a mining area.

“Once robbers identify a target area they are bound to return to the same place to attack again. We appeal to the public to assist in apprehending these culprits because they are a dangerous gang that has to be brought to book,” he said. The Chronicle