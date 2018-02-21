Kadewere makes his mark in Sweden

Highly rated Zimbabwe international forward Tino Kadewere is beginning to make his mark in Sweden and was the toast of his Djurgaden side after scoring twice in the 6-0 destruction of Degerfors in the Svenska Cup in Stockholm on Monday night.

The 22-year-old struck twice in four minutes as Djurgaden powered to a comfortable victory over a side in the league just below the Swedish top-flight. The Svenska Cup is the main knockout football tournament in Sweden and winners of the tourney get a ticket to represent the country in the UEFA Europa League.

Ninety eight teams compete in the competition with all clubs from the top-flight league, the Allsvenskan, 16 teams from the second-tier Superettan and 68 clubs from the lower leagues having a crack at the tournament.

Kadewere has been easing into the Swedish game and arrived at Djurgaden under pressure to fill the big shoes left by another Zimbabwean forward Nyasha Mushekwi, who transformed himself into a darling of the fans during his goal-laden stay at the club.

Mushekwi is now in China preparing for the start of the Chinese Super League. Kadewere is completely the opposite of Mushekwi in that while the latter is someone who uses his big frame and pace to create opportunities, the former is a lanky individual who uses his technique.

On Monday night, he scored in the 51st and 55th minute of the Svenska Cup match at the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm, for a Djurgaden side that has won the tournament four times in the past.

The club’s last victory in the tourney came in 2005. Kadewere is rated as being very strong when it comes to his defensive contribution to the team and strong when it comes to through balls, key passes, dribbling, shots from distance, passing and is a big threat from dead ball situations.

He is considered weak when it comes to his discipline because he commits a lot of fouls. He has been keeping an average rating of about 7 out of 10, in his matches from last season, which shows he has been doing very well.

His best rating was an 8,83 in the 5-0 demolition of GIF Sundvall last year, while he also recorded a 7,18 in the 3-3 draw against IFK Norrkoeping. The Herald