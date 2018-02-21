Jah Prayzah pays tribute to wife

By Bridget Mananavire

Award-winning musician Mukudzei Mukombe, better known as Jah Prayzah, has paid tribute to his wife for loving him from the time he had nothing. This comes as there has been a lot of noise about Jah Prayzah allegedly getting cosy with various women in his music videos, raising eyebrows among critics.

“Shout out to my beautiful wife, she has been with me before the world talked about JP, before people even danced to Tsviriyo. She has been one of my pillars of strength till today. I love you Rufaro (Chiworesa). #MTM #Nama2018,” he said on his Twitter account after bagging three National Arts merit Awards (Nama).

The singer even has a song titled Rufaro, which is dedicated to his wife.

In 2015, Rufaro had to shrug off romantic connections between her husband and Henrietta Rushwaya following the surfacing of bedroom pictures of the two taken in 2013.

Rufaro got married to Jah Prayzah after the singer’s union with his first wife, Mukudzei Junior’s mother, soured.

Speaking more on winning the awards, Jah Prayzah — who on the night of the awards was putting on a not-so-impressive burgundy fur — also gave credit to his fans.

He said he had been dressed by Thembani Mubochwa.

“What a night it turned out to be. I can never thank my fans enough, because you always stand by me through thick and thin. These three awards are yours masoja. Ndimi mune yese,” he wrote on his Instagram page.

Earlier on, the music star said the $7 000 birthday party he threw for his mother in 2012 unlocked the blessings he is currently enjoying. DailyNews