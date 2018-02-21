Hunt those barbaric criminals, says Mbalula after Ngcobo cop killings

Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula will on Wednesday visit the Ngcobo Police Station in the Eastern Cape following the murders of five police officers and a retired soldier.

During the early hours of Wednesday morning, a group of armed suspects entered the police station and opened fire killing three police members instantly.

According to police, the retired soldier was also shot dead as the suspects fled.

The suspects made off with a police van and took two other police officials with them.

The two police officers were later found dead along the road, six kilometers from the police station.

According to preliminary investigations police said that it appeared that the members were shot execution style.

Mbalula condemned the attack and called for calm.

“I call for calm from our members, as I am aware how emotional this horrific incident is. Today I have instructed General Khehla Sitole to hunt those barbaric criminals and bring them to book. They must regret the day they sat and planned to attack the state.”

“These are very dangerous criminals, I urge people to remain vigilant and calm and report any possible suspicion to the Police,” Mbalula said.

A task team comprising of the Hawks has been set up to investigate the case, with support from the airwing.

Police have since established the suspects robbed an ATM a short distance away from the police station and have stolen 10 firearms.

African News Agency/ANA