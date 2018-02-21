Gold panner arrested for fatally stabbing mate in row over beer

By Sukulwenkosi Dube- Matutu

A Gwanda gold panner stabbed his workmate to death with an okapi knife in a dispute over beer. Vengai Zvarova (33) of Vumba Mine stabbed his workmate Victor Tamanikwa (37) after confronting him on why he had refused to buy beer.

Zvarova has since been arrested.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident which occurred on Sunday at around 9PM near Ntokozweni Bottle Store.

“We are investigating a case where Vengai Zvarova stabbed Victor Tamanikwa to death with an okapi knife in a dispute over beer. The two men arrived at Ntokozweni Bottle Store at around 5PM where they drank together until 9PM.

“They left the bottle store and went to a nearby butchery where Zvarova bought some meat and more beer. They proceeded home and a misunderstanding ensued along the way. Zvarova produced a knife stabbed Tamanikwa once in the chest and fled from the scene,” he said.

Insp Ndebele said some patrons who were nearby heard Tamanikwa screaming for help and rushed to the scene. He said Tamanikwa died on the spot and the matter was reported to the police.Insp Ndebele appealed to members of the public to desist from carrying dangerous weapons and to resolve disputes amicably.

“This is another case where a life has been lost over a minor provocation. As police we continue to urge people to resolve their disputes amicably instead of resorting to violence.

“We also warn people against carrying dangerous weapons such as knives. The suspect in this matter had an okapi knife which was readily available but if he didn’t have this weapon in the first place the life which was lost could have been spared,” he said.

A source who works at the bottle store said Zvarova and Tamanikwa had a misunderstanding while drinking beer after the now deceased refused to buy beer when it was his turn.

“As they were leaving after Zvarova had bought more beer and meat to take home, he confronted his friend again on why he had refused to buy beer when it was his turn. He further pointed out that he was going to drink the beer that he had bought alone,” he said. The Chronicle