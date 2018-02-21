Dynamos strike continues

By Godknows Matarutse

It’s still gloomy in the Dynamos camp with senior players continuing with their training ground boycott demanding their dues from the team’s management.

The Glamour Boys’ senior players were expected to resume training yesterday in preparation for the 2018 Castle Lager Premiership season but it appears they have run out of patience as they decided to continue with their industrial action which started last week.

Only youngsters made up mostly of those who featured in the 1-0 win over CAPS United at the weekend in the ZNA Commander Charity Shield semi-final took part in yesterday’s workout while the senior players watched from the sidelines.

In fact, some of the senior players who took part in weekend’s game also joined their senior colleagues as they refused to take part in yesterday’s training session.

The Glamour Boys’ players are demanding their salaries and winning bonus dating back to last season which is believed to be amounting to $2 500 per player while some of the new signings are pushing for their signing-on fees.

However, Dynamos president Kenny Mubaiwa had no kind words for the players and threatened to take action if they don’t report to the training today.

“I don’t think it’s still anything to do with football. We have been talking to the players to report for duty whilst we are looking for their money,” Mubaiwa said.

“We gave them something last Friday and we told them that we are running around to clear their arrears. We had a meeting with them and we told them that we need time to look for their money but it appears they don’t want to listen to us.

“I this we have reached a stage where we should take action. Even a marriage collapses. WE can only work with those who are willing to play for Dynamos. Those who don’t want to play must leave. We cannot continue like this.” DailyNews