Chamisa condemns violence against party leaders

Nelson Chamisa, the Acting President of the main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T), has bemoaned the needless violence and harassment of party leaders and promised that the party would investigate the issue to its logical conclusion.

Vice President Dr Thokozani Khupe, Secretary-General Mr. Douglas Mwonzora and Organizing Secretary Abednigo Bhebhe were reportedly harassed by unknown individuals at the funeral of the iconic party leader, Morgan Tsvangirai, in Buhera on Tuesday.

In a statement issued by presidential spokesman Luke Tamborinyoka, Chamisa said;

“Violence was never the character of the MDC and any party cadre who engages in violence will face the full wrath of the party and the law. He said notwithstanding the circumstances, there was no need for violence against the party leaders.

Chamisa has ordered the security and intelligence department of the party to investigate the violence and harassment of the senior members of the party and submit a report to him in the next 24 hours. He said the party will stand guided by the results of the investigation and that violence has no place whatsoever in the MDC.

“The party is available to fully co-operate with the police, who were also at the funeral and will ask the concerned leaders to help with all the information they might have which could assist in identifying the perpetrators.

Chamisa said stern action would be taken against the perpetrators if they were found to be members of the party. He said the violence was completely unacceptable, adding that anyone who has pictures and videos of the attack should share them and assist the party in identifying the culprits.

“The police must apprehend and charge those responsible for this dastardly act. The MDC is a party of excellence, a party of non-violence and a party of peace. The party will never accept as comrades those who perpetrate violence in its name,” the statement said. Nehanda Radio