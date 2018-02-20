Uebert Angel pays tribute to “hero” Tsvangirai in moving condolence message after burial

Flamboyant preacher and businessman Uebert Angel has paid tribute to opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai describing him as a “hero” who made sacrifices in the struggle for democracy.

A former Prime Minister in the coalition government of 2009-2013, Tsvangirai (65) died in a hospital in South Africa last week Wednesday after a brave battle with colon cancer.

The founder of the Spirit Embassy: Good News Church, broke ranks with a number of prominent churches in Zimbabwe who have avoided offering any condolence messages to the Tsvangirai family.

Angel took to his Instagram page and told his 159 000 followers; “A HERO was laid to rest today… The Spirit Embassy: Good News Church leader, Uebert Angel, acknowledges the sacrifices of the former Prime Minister, Morgan Tsvangirai and his resolve in the struggle for democracy. We pray that his wife, children, brothers, sisters and other family members and friends find comfort in the Lord.”

On Tuesday more than 5,000 people attended the burial of Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader in his home village of Buhera. Kenya’s main opposition leader Raila Odinga attended the burial.

Tsvangirai was lowered to his final resting place, beside his first wife Susan, some 200km from the capital, Harare. MDC vice-president Thokozani Khupe and secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora were booed by some mourners for opposing Mr Chamisa’s appointment as acting party leader.