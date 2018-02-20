Rapist uncle jailed 12yrs

By Victor Maphosa

A 29-year-old Chitungwiza man was last Friday sentenced to 12 years in prison for raping his six-year-old niece. Chitungwiza regional magistrate Ms Estere Chivasa initially slapped the man with a 15-year sentence, but three years were conditionally suspended.

Ms Chivasa said the increased incidence of sexual abuse cases involving older men warranted stiffer sentences for perpetrators.

“I found you guilty of raping a six-year-old girl. There is overwhelming evidence that you committed the offence.

“This child was not lying when she demonstrated what you did to her. Why would you say you wanted to examine her private parts, for what purpose? Your intention was to rape her and you succeeded in doing so.”

The prosecutor Tendai Mukariri proved that on January 11, the minor was left by her mother in the company of the uncle who later raped her. The Herald