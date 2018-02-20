Nine-month-old burnt by hot water

By Thobeka Ngema | Daily News |

A nine-month-old baby girl suffered partial burns to her upper body after she pulled a cooking pot with hot water off a stove in Molweni, an informal settlement near Pinetown in Durban.

Shawn Herbst, Netcare 911 spokesperson, said Netcare 911 was called to the scene of the incident after 7 pm on Monday.

“Netcare 911 paramedics arrived at the scene and found that a nine-month-old baby had been burnt by hot water,” said Herbst.

“The baby was treated on scene by Netcare 911 Advanced Life Support paramedics before being transported to a Durban hospital for further assessment and care.”

He said the baby had spilled a pot of hot water that had been boiling on the stove over herself.

“She suffered partial burns on most of her body – arms, chest and back,” he said.

Herbst said the baby was with her parents at the time of the incident.