Mukanya promises great homecoming show

By Dakarai Mashava

Exiled Chimurenga music legend Thomas “Mukanya” Mapfumo (72), who last performed in Zimbabwe 14 years ago, has described his homecoming gig set for the Glamis Arena in Harare on April 28 as a “dream come true.”

Mukanya said living in the United States of America since 2004 has made him feel “a little disconnected.”

“I am feeling great because it has been a long time since I have been to Zimbabwe. I have been missing a lot of my friends, my fans and you know this feeling when you are home.

“For the past 14 years I have been performing in different countries but the feeling is different when you are performing in Zimbabwe,” he said, adding that his playlist will include his old hits.

“We don’t forget the old music that make us what we are today. We have new music that we are intending to play but the majority of our songs on our playlist are those songs that made us who we are today. So if our fans request some songs we will play them.”

Though he is now in 70s, Mukanya insists he has lost none of his fabled stage presence.

“I am still very much in the game and my fans should expect a memorable show. As usual my fans know what I do. I recently won the Global First Artist Award 2018, it has just arrived today,” he said.

Mapfumo said it was fitting that his first show in Zimbabwe since 2004 will feature his old friend Oliver Mtukudzi.

“It is a great feeling to be sharing the stage with Oliver. He is a good friend; we talk, we laugh. Our friendship started when we were very young men and we communicated very often.

“Though some mischievous people say that there is bad blood between me and Oliver, those are lies. Apart from sharing the stage on the day of the concert I am planning to visit him in Norton if time permits,” said Mukanya.

After the highly-anticipated April 28 gig, the Pfumvu Paruzevha hit-maker is confident that he will get the chance to visit his rural home in Guruve.

“Home is where the heart is. I have to go Guruve to see my people. I am going back to my roots to see where my mother and other relatives are buried. Hurongwa huripo hwekuenda ikoko,” said the chimurenga music legend. DailyNews