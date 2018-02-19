Unattended baby drowns in bucket

By Whinsley Masara

A nine month baby who was left unattended drowned in a bucket half filled with water in Lupane. Ndumiso Sibanda allegedly drowned in a 20-litre bucket which was next to the bed in a bedroom hut at Mazankila village under chief Mabhikwa.

Ms Pamela Nyoni (19) allegedly left her son in the custody of her mother in-law, Mrs Sikhangele Sibanda (70), whom she lives with as she was going to the fields.

Sibanda is alleged to have instructed a relative to carry the baby on her back as he was crying.

The relative later put the baby to sleep on the bed leading to the tragedy.

The incident occurred at 1PM last Thursday.

Matabeleland North Province police spokesperson Inspector Siphiwe Makonese confirmed the sudden death.

“We received a report of a toddler who drowned while family members were doing some chores outside the house. Investigations are underway,” said Insp Makonese.

Due to increasing drowning incidents, police have urged people to always monitor children and to ensure that they do not play in or near water bodies.Insp Makonese also warned parents to ensure that water sources are secured at all times.

A neighbour who spoke on condition of anonymity said: “At around 2PM, another relative entered the bedroom hut and discovered that the baby had fallen into a 20 litre bucket of water with his head down and was already dead.” The Chronicle