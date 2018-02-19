Gogo Tsvangirai refuses to leave hearse

Gogo Tsvangirai refused to leave the Doves hearse! She was seated in the car as proceedings continued at Freedom Square where multitudes converged to celebrate the life of Morgan Tsvangirai.

There was drama on Saturday at One Commando Barracks, Harare when Tsvangirai’s mother threatened to commit suicide, protesting the presence of her son’s widow, Ms Elizabeth Macheka, and party Acting President, Advocate Nelson Chamisa.

The incident occurred around 6pm as mourners gathered at the barrack’s mortuary to receive Mr Tsvangirai’s body from South Africa where he died.

Mbuya Tsvangirai fumed: “Udza vana sekuru vako kuti Eliza handidi kumuwona pano, naChamisa. Kana speech yaChamisa handidi kuinzwa, ndinozvisungirira (Tell your uncles that I do not want to see Elizabeth and Chamisa. I will commit suicide if Chamisa delivers an address).”

On Monday at Freedom Square she appeared to be continuing with her antics. Reports suggest the family is rooting for Elias Mudzuri to take over the MDC-T leadership while some senior party leaders are for Chamisa. The family believes Ms Macheka is in the Chamisa camp.