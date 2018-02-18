Mnangagwa snubs TB Joshua

By Staff Reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa refused to meet Nigerian prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua despite the Synagogue Church of All Nations founder travelling to Harare on Friday.

Instead Mnangagwa deployed Vice-President Kembo Mohadi and Minister of Scholarships Dr Christopher Mushohwe to meet with the Nigerian cleric.

The official explanation from Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister Simon Khaya Moyo is that President Mnangagwa could not meet the prophet as he had other commitments.

“We understand some people are spreading false information that we snubbed TB Joshua. I want to make it clear that the President did not snub TB Joshua, he is not a snubber.”

Sources who spoke to Nehanda Radio however insist that although Mnangagwa had agreed to meet TB Joshua, his wife, First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa, advised against the meeting at the last minute.

Although no specific reason was given there is speculation that the rape case before the courts against TB Joshua’s spiritual son Prophet Walter Magaya was a major complication. The First Family are determined not to be sucked into the situation and be accused of influencing the case.

Meanwhile Brandme International executive director Mrs Josey Mahachi-Agbeniyi, who facilitated the visit, said that Prophet TB Joshua will hold a crusade in Zimbabwe soon.

“He just wanted to see Zimbabwe. For someone at his level, he would not do so without paying a courtesy call on Government officials. Unfortunately, when he was available, the President had other engagements. He (the prophet) had to rush for an urgent event in Lagos, so he left late Friday night.

“He said God loves Zimbabwe. He loves Zimbabwe, and there is going to be a crusade very soon. We all appreciate his having come to Zimbabwe for the first time. Dates and logistics will be announced soon.” She also said, “I have known TB Joshua for two years, and I am always at Scoan once, if not twice, every month. On my first visit there, I was blessed to meet him one-on-one.

“Since then, I have been asking him to just step his foot in Zimbabwe like he does in other nations. When God’s time is due, it surely happens and it has happened.” Nehanda Radio