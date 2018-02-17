Luke Tamborinyoka and Morgan Tsvangirai in PICTURES

For ten years they worked closely side by side. In this collection of pictures we look at some of the classic moments between the late Morgan Tsvangirai and his spokesman Luke Tamborinyoka.

The former Prime Minister and main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader died on Wednesday in South Africa after a brave battle with colon cancer.

In a glowing tribute to his former boss published by Nehanda Radio, Tamborinyoka said;

“He was a man I knew so well. To me, he was a father, a man I served for over a decade. A boss, a friend. We travelled the world and across the country together. We spent many times talking about the country and the people he so much loved.

“Tokyo, Washington, London, Canberra, Beijing, Paris, Berlin, the Swiss Alps in Davos and many other world capitals, I had the privilege of accompanying him as his spokesperson. During those trips across the globe, he often charmed the world and gave revered speeches to bemused audiences, especially during his stint as Prime Minister of Zimbabwe and leader of the country’s opposition.

“He was a boss any rational person could wish for; the only boss I know who could afford to attend funerals of relatives of his underlings, as he did when he came to my rural home in Domboshava for the burial of my grandmother, Martha Tamborenyoka Gombera.

“He would wait to give an ear to everyone, whatever their station in life. He often had tiffs with his security personnel, whom he always wanted to relax their tight protocols and allow ordinary people to shake his hand and speak to him.

“Party members and ordinary villagers would come from Mt. Darwin and be granted an ear at his residence whether in Strathaven or in Highlands; even against the advice of security personnel who would often wanted to refer the party members to their respective provincial leaders.

“Not with Tsvangirai, who would insist he wanted to get the untainted, raw information from ordinary supporters, undiluted by the strictures of officialdom and bureaucracy. That was vintage Tsvangirai. Always a man of the people.” Nehanda Radio