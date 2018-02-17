I’m yet to be recalled, says Manyenyeni

By Helen Kadirire

Harare mayor Bernard Manyenyeni has said he is yet to receive communication from his party MDC that he has been recalled.

Manyenyeni told the Daily News that he will accept his fate if the party has resolved to recall him from his position.

A career business relationship executive in financial services business for over 25 years, the mayor said he had learnt of the recall via social media but had not received any formal communication from the party.

On Tuesday, Harare MDC provincial chairperson Eric Murai said they had resolved to recall Manyenyeni for failing to follow party instructions.

“I am out of town on a hunting course in the Save Conservancy. My network signal is very erratic. I have received circulating social media messages indicating that the party has recalled me from the position of mayor of Harare.

“I do not have anything official as yet. If this is indeed true, it is a decision that I would accept with loyalty and submission.

“Both the party and the city are currently on very difficult terrain. It would be irresponsible of me to escalate both scenarios by challenging or appealing my recall,” Manyenyeni said in a letter to Murai.

He said it was an honour for him to have served Harare at its weakest, before thanking the party leadership and its members for the assignment at Town House.

This comes after he had already indicated he is not going to run for public office again when his term expires, vowing he will continue trying to make a difference on the issues he cares about.

He said he turned down an offer by his party to run either for a National Assembly seat in Mbare, Southerton or Mt Pleasant.

He said he was financially crippled by his current position and would want to redirect his energies towards working for his family.

“As an active politician, it’s over. I am done with public office,” Manyenyeni said in a recent interview with the Daily News.

Adding; he lost his $10 000 a month job at a top insurance firm to earn just a $1 200 monthly allowance as mayor.

He said it was time to re-join the private sector.

Councillor Herbert Gomba said the relationship between Manyenyeni and some city fathers had broken down irretrievably due to years of harsh verbal exchanges.

MDC Glen View legislator Fani Munengami told concerned residents that Manyenyeni had not been recalled.

"In fact as a party we decided not even to issue a statement to this side show, nothing has changed at Town House," he said.