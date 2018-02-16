World mourns Tsvangirai

By Mugove Tafirenyika, Jeffrey Muvundusi and Bridget Mananavire

Morgan Tsvangirai’s death dominated news bulletins, radio airwaves and websites throughout the world yesterday as tributes poured in for a man seen as the most effective opposition leader in Zimbabwe since independence.

The late 65-year-old, who has left a towering legacy, was pronounced dead on Wednesday in South Africa where he was undergoing cancer treatment.

Mourning his death were legions of supporters around the world, including British Foreign secretary Boris Johnson, who called the former head of the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions a courageous and determined leader in the face of oppression and offered his condolences to his family.

“He gave ordinary Zimbabweans faith to believe in the future. He was one of the bravest political leaders of his time and will be sadly missed,” Johnson said.

The British ambassador to Zimbabwe Catriona Laing tweeted that Zimbabwe has suffered a tragic loss.

“Morgan Tsvangirai was a beacon of hope for so many during Zimbabwe’s darkest days. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends,” she said.

EU ambassador Philippe Van Damme said he was “honoured” and “privileged” to have known Tsvangirai.

“Rest In Peace & let your legacy not be betrayed,” Van Damme said.

Kenya’s opposition leader Raila Odinga — a close Tsvangirai ally — said he learnt about his friend’s death “with deep sorrow.”

“Morgan dared to dream of democracy, freedom and justice for his country and his people despite the firm hands of dictatorship that held sway,” Odinga said.

Leader of South Africa’s opposition Democratic Alliance Mmusi Maimane said “we will work hard to continue your legacy as a campaigner for a post liberation movement Africa.”

Around the world, local politics and global affairs were bumped off the front pages of newspapers, trading rooms were abuzz with the news and websites saw a surge in traffic.

Respected pro-democracy campaigner Brian Kagoro called Tsvangirai “a man mountain, a master architect, an expert builder.”

“He turned young men and women into leaders. He gave the great and small opportunities to lead as equals without condescension. His appeal cut across class, race and ethnic divisions. He was smeared beyond recognition, vilified and persecuted and even prosecuted but he remained gracious. He worked with foe and friend alike, he trusted …perhaps too much,” Kagoro said.

“He laughed under immense stress and from trade union to political unions, Morgan was a consummate dealmaker. Save was a bundle of endless energy. Even in sickness he wanted to continue as the activist leader.

“Mogiza was an inspiration to many. He made many Zimbabweans — including those within Zanu PF — believe that change is possible.

“Our comrade and icon has played his part on the stage of history with such profound commitment and distinction.

“Tsvangirai was a trailblazer who cut paths in political forests that many dared not approach. The many young people standing as independents or active within other opposition political parties today are a testimony that his sacrifices were not in vain.

“He was a defiant fighter for freedom who fought autocracy, dictatorship and cancer to his very last breadth.”

The Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZimRights) said: “Through numerous difficulties, including physical assaults, detention, and imprisonment, Tsvangirai distinguished himself as a tenacious human rights defender in his own right.” The rights group called upon Zimbabweans to honour the “iconic” Tsvangirai by ensuring that his vision for “a truly human rights-respecting society, underpinned by a vibrant multiparty democracy” is taken forward.

Nesbert Mtengezanwa, the president of the United African National Council (UANC) founded by the first black prime minister of the short-lived Zimbabwe-Rhodesia, Bishop Abel Muzorewa, now late, said he was absolutely devastated at this tragic and unexpected news.

Opposition Zapu led by Dumiso Dabengwa said Tsvangirai will be remembered for reigniting the struggle for democracy in Zimbabwe.

Zapu national spokesperson Iphithule Maphosa applauded Tsvangirai for presenting a fierce challenge to Zanu PF’s de facto one-party State.

“He will be mostly remembered for his boldness and courage, tackling Africa’s most ruthless dictatorship and the determination that pushed him to achieve democracy in Zimbabwe,” Maphosa said.

Matabeleland pressure group Ibhetshu Likazulu’s Mbuso Fuzwayo said: “He played a key role in fighting dictatorship and one-party State mind that was in former president Mugabe.” Habakkuk Trust’s Dumisani Nkomo said Tsvangirai was a champion of people’s rights.

Gwanda Residents Association chairperson Maduma Fuzwayo said: “We hope that on his passing on, the MDC and all other democratic forces will regroup and redefine the values that Tsvangirai fought for and be able to forge a truly united force in his memorial at the elections.”

Popular Nigerian preacher TB Joshua said of Tsvangirai’s death: “It is important to realise that the manner in which a person dies does not matter; what counts is the life you live.”

Zimbabwean bishop Ancelimo Magaya said: “He will be difficult to replace and the only way to honour him would for all pro-democratic forces to work in unity.”

Economist Butler Tambo paid tribute to Tsvangirai for managing to stabilise the economic situation during the GNU.

He said the GNU “is a period that most Zimbabweans still yearn for as it brought about economic stability and a semblance of order something that might not return to the country any time soon if the current economic order is set to continue unchecked.”

Celebrity and TV personality Vimbai Mutinhiri said: “Ndarwadziwa ini.” (I am hurt).

“No matter your political affiliation, you have to respect this man! Morgan Tsvangirai was cut from a different cloth.”

Zimbabwe’s swimming icon Kirsty Coventry said: Whether you followed him or not, he had the courage to stand for what he believed in. RIP Morgan Tsvangirai”. DailyNews