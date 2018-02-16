Tsvangirai Twitterati condolences

Compiled by Eric Chiriga

Jonathan Moyo — A PEOPLE’S HERO inspires supporters & challenges detractors to make a better society. As such a hero, #MorganTsvangirai enabled deeply-divided Zimbabweans to see the link & difference between hard won #INDEPENDENCE & #DEMOCRACY; based on free, fair & credible elections. #RIPSave

Patson Dzamara — The world, my world at least…Thank you our father, the ultimate hero, Save for blazing a trail. Sad u could not live long enough to see Itai’s issue resolved. I promise it will be resolved. You fought a good fight my president, the people’s president. We shall forever be grateful to you for your selfless service to our country. Thank you and go well people’s president @MTsvangirai.

Nelson Chamisa — The tragic passing on of pres MT is a huge blow to the party and the nation. As a party of excellence, we will unite, be disciplined & honour our HERO.

Alex Magaisa — It’s a dark day. Morgan Tsvangirai lost his brave battle with cancer . . . The heart breaks with pain. It was a rare privilege and an honour to have the confidence of this icon of the democratic struggle. My thoughts are with his family #RIPMorganTsvangirai.

Tendai Biti — We are stunned. We are wordless. He was our father, our commander, our leader. The warmest among us, the most loving of all of us. The Founder who when no one dared was the 1st to lift his head & look the dictator in the eye. He took body blows for all of us. He led. We are stunned.

Saviour Kasukuwere — To live in the hearts of others is never to die. Your memory will forever be in the hearts of Zimbabweans. You fought a good fight, RIP Save.

David Coltart — I am very sad to hear that Morgan Tsvangirai has lost his brave final battle. He will remain one of the giants of the long struggle to bring democracy to #Zimbabwe. I will remember him for his courage, humility, humour and relentless determination to bring freedom to Zim. RIP MT.

Jessie Majome — The colossus of the struggle for democracy in Zimbabwe & beyond has fallen! The people’s hero is gone. May your dream materialise in our lifetime. Thank you for making me believe that change is possible, the courage & to fight for it, & an opportunity to. RIP Morgan Tsvangirai.

Evan Mawarire — Morgan Tsvangirai, a doyen of democracy and justice in our time. Thank you for making it possible for people like me to find the courage to say ENOUGH IS ENOUGH, HATICHADA, HATICHATYA. Zimbabwe owes you a great debt. REST IN POWER mukuru #RIPMorganTsvangirai hambani kahle. DailyNews