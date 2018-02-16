Sunday Oliseh: Fortuna Sittard deny suspended manager’s claims of “illegal activities”

Dutch second tier club Fortuna Sittard have denied that former Nigeria captain Sunday Oliseh was suspended from his role as manager due to his “refusal to to participate in illegal activities”.

The 43-year-old was suspended on Wednesday for what the club “unacceptable actions”.

In response Oliseh claimed the club wanted him to “violate the law”.

On Thursday a statement from Sittard said they would be taking legal advice and looking to sack Oliseh.

“Fortuna does not recognize itself at all in these accusations, which were not highlighted by Sunday Oliseh to the club,” the club wrote on its website.

“The case will be presented by Fortuna Sittard to the arbitration committee of the KNVB (the Dutch Football Association), an independent body, which will now make an assessment of whether there is sufficient grounds to terminate the employment contract of Sunday Oliseh.”

Fortuna said they did not rush into a move to suspend Oliseh, but said “innumerable culpable acts” from the manager and a “disrupted employment relationship” with the players and other employees forced them to act and that four successive losses had nothing to do with the decision.

Oliseh was appointed as Sittard coach in late December 2016.

Sittard finished 17th in the 20-team league at the end of last season but are currently third in the table and are five points behind leaders NEC.

The club play in the Eerste Divisie, the professional league below the Eredivisie, which is Holland’s top flight.

The Eerste Divisie champions gain automatic promotion to the Eredivisie, while eight clubs will compete in play-offs for two further promotion places. BBC