Sanity restored at Shabanie

By Mukudzei Chingwere

Warring cabals at Shabanie Mine have buried the hatchet ahead of the start of the Premiership season next month following the resignation of former club chairman Elias Marufu.

The faction led by former chairman, Marufu, and new boss Tavaziva Mhloro, were embroiled in a bitter wrangle which stalled the pre-season preparations.

But following the resignation of Marufu, Mhloro and his team are now busy at work as they prepare the team ahead of the start of the new season.

Mhloro yesterday said his team was now at work following the official resignation of Marufu.

“He (Marufu) officially told me that he has resigned on Monday, handing over everything to me as the new chairman of the club,” said Mhloro.

“Time is not on our side, but we are working round the clock to be ready when the season starts in a few weeks’ time.

“The coaches are at work and we are drafting contracts for the players who have been recommended by the coaches.” The Herald