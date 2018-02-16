Nyagura arrested over Grace Mugabe PhD

The scandal over how former First Lady Grace Mugabe got her ‘dubious’ PhD from the University of Zimbabwe has claimed its first scalp after Vice-Chancellor Levy Nyagura was arrested earlier today.

Although doctorates typically require several years of full-time research and writing, Grace was awarded hers by the University of Zimbabwe in 2014 within a space of three months.

“We picked him up and took him into custody, where he will stay overnight. He will appear in court tomorrow on charges of abuse of office,” Zacc spokesperson Phylis Chikundura said.

Last month the head of investigations at the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, Goodson Nguni, said “We indeed received a report from the sociology department at the university on how Grace Mugabe received her doctorate and that is what we are investigating.”

Also under investigation is lecturer and former Sociology department chairman, Claude Mararike, who supervised Grace Mugabe’s PhD. Last month Nehanda Radio reported how Nyagura was actively working to cover up for the fraudulent manner in which Grace Mugabe got the PhD.

With growing calls for the PhD to be revoked, Vice Chancellor Nyagura was instead allegedly victimising lecturers in the Sociology Department; “threatening members with instant dismissal, suspension of degree programme and closure of the department,” a lecturer told Nehanda Radio.