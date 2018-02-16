Kereke in fresh bail application

Former Zanu PF Bikita West legislator Munyaradzi Kereke, (46), who is serving an effective 10 year prison sentence for rape has approached the High Court with a fresh bail application.

Mr Kereke, through his lawyer Thabani Mpofu instructed by Evam Mutandiro from Mutandiro, Chitsanga and Associates, has cited “changed circumstances” as reasons for his application and that the application is in terms of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act.

High Court judge Justice Davison Foroma is expected to have the application on Monday.

The politician is serving a 10-year jail term for raping his then 11-year-old niece at gunpoint. Kereke has unsuccessfully sought bail pending appeal twice at the High Court.

Last year many analysts predicted that if Emmerson Mnangagwa became president his allies, fired Attorney General Johannes Tomana would have charges against him dropped and convicted rapist Kereke freed. This week charges against Tomana were dropped on a technicality.

Kereke applying for bail may just be the first steps towards the fulfilment of what many had already predicted would happen.

More details to follow….