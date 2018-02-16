Ex-Zisco Steel players extend hand to Gwesela

By Ricky Zililo

Former Ziscosteel players yesterday came to the rescue of ailing ex-Zimbabwe Saints hitman Richard “Gwesela” Ndlovu by donating groceries and money to assist settle his medical bills.

The ex-Ziscosteel duo of Mandla Mpofu, now Highlanders’ assistant coach, and Malachi Mukahanana sourced groceries worth R4 000 and $300 for Ndlovu’s medical expenses from Chihwa Tours, a bus company that plies the Zimbabwe-Cape Town route.

Mpofu and Mukahanana who played with Ndlovu at Ziscosteel in 1996, responded to their former teammate’s SOS, following a story published by Chronicle Sport last week.

Ndlovu appealed to well-wishers to help him meet his day-to-day needs, which include food and medical bills, after being diagnosed with bone tuberculosis (TB) and abandoned by his wife in South Africa.

“I appreciate the gesture by my former teammates to look for assistance on my behalf and I would like to thank Chihwa Tours for responding positively when my boys Mandla (Mpofu) and Malachi (Mukahanana) called them. I’m delighted to know that there are people who care out there and to know that I’m not alone. This has uplifted my spirit,” said Ndlovu said.

When Mpofu, Mukahanana and Chihwa Tours manager Tawanda Mwashita arrived at Ndlovu’s Nkulumane 12 residence, they found him in the company of former Zimbabwe Saints greats Jimmy Phiri and Joshua “Mazhambe” Wumbasha as well as his brother’s wife, who takes care of him.

The 51-year-old Ndlovu was part of Zimbabwe Saints’ 1988 championship winning squad, which had the likes of Ephraim Chawanda, Henry “Bully” McKop, Agent Sawu, Stanley Mutasa, George Ayibu and Mayor Eric, among a host of other greats. He then moved to Ziscosteel in the 1990s.

Mwashita said his company, whose director is Bulawayo-born Jackson Mukahanana who is based in Cape Town, wished Ndlovu a speedy recovery.

“We work with the people, for the people and this donation is part of our company’s social responsibility initiative. We’re giving back to the community.When these two guys (Mpofu and Malachi) contacted us about Ndlovu, we felt compelled to assist because we have buses leaving Bulawayo and Kwekwe for Cape Town. These guys (Ndlovu, Mpofu and Malachi) played in Bulawayo, Kwekwe and across Zimbabwe and being ambassadors of football, we saw no harm in assisting their colleague. We hope more people and companies will come on board and assist Ndlovu as he works towards his recovery,” said Mwashita.

Meanwhile, UK-based former Zimbabwean soccer players, led by ex-Black Aces skilful centre-back Charles Kaseke, have pooled their resources together and raised some money which they will soon send to Ndlovu for his upkeep.

“Once again, thanks to everyone who has responded to my call for help. Those who wish to assist can get hold of me through my brother Bernard Mpofu’s mobile phone number 0775101083,” Ndlovu said. The Chronicle