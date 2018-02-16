Chiyangwa, Zifa mourn Tsvangirai

The ZIFA Council, executive committee and secretariat have joined the nation in mourning former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai, who died in South Africa on Wednesday after a long battle with colon cancer. The ZIFA family is set to meet in Harare tomorrow for their annual meeting.

“The ZIFA Council, executive committee and secretariat convey their heartfelt sympathies to the Tsvangirai family and the nation as a whole following the death of former Zimbabwe Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai,’’ the association president Philip Chiyangwa said in a statement.

“Our thoughts are with the Tsvangirai family, his friends and every Zimbabwean in this difficult moment of grief. Mr Tsvangirai will be always remembered for his role in championing the fight for equal and fair representation in the past two decades, and his contribution to nation building as the Prime Minister in the Government of National Unity is indelible.

“In this moment, we can only seek solace in celebrating a fulfilling and passionate life he led and wished for all Zimbabweans. May his soul rest in peace.’’

Chiyangwa is in South Africa attending to some COSAFA business in his role as the leader of the regional football governing body, but is expected home this evening ahead of the ZIFA annual meeting. The Herald