Angel Lo no threat to Jah Prayzah’s wife

Jah Prayzah’s constant travels abroad are certainly benefiting him as he is taking notes and putting them into practice back home.This was evidenced on Tuesday evening when he held a rare single and music video launch at the backyard of his Military Touch Movement studios in Harare to usher in the new production.

The video was recorded in Barcelona, Spain, and has already garnered over 100 000 views on YouTube.The event that was meant to be a small celebration of the successful recording of his collaborative work with Jamaica’s renowned dancehall artiste, Jah Cure on track Angel Lo ended up as a mega bash as his friends from the music sector and corporate world attended the event in numbers.

Interestingly, rather than just sit, nimble on snacks and watch the music video that was premiered on MtvBase on Wednesday morning, the guests who included Wicknell Chivayo, Philip Chiyangwa, Karikoga Kaseke and Chamu Chiwanza splashed money all over the crooner commending him for a job well done while others pledged to support his shows and forthcoming album launch.

Chivayo who gave the artiste $12 000 when he launched the Kutonga Kwaro album last year gave him another $10 000 which he said should be used for a holiday in Victoria Falls after he was impressed by the artiste’s work.

But while Jah Prayzah is in a celebratory mood, some of his fans have raised concern over his preferred storyline which often includes being cosy with women. They questioned if Jah Prayzah’s wife — Rufaro who recently hogged the limelight after she was referred to as a baby making machine — was not affected by this behaviour.

On the Angel Lo video, Jah Prayzah is captured snuggling on a bed with a beautiful woman from Spain who has set many tongues wagging.

Commenting on the fans concern, Jah Prayzah’s manager — Keen Mushapaidze said Rufaro, a focused entrepreneur was well aware and was not bothered by her husband’s onscreen conduct as she understands that he will be at work.

“Rufaro is a very reserved person who made it clear to us that she wants her life to be private and we respected that. She knows that Jah Prayzah’s videos are business related and she fully supports him,” Mushapaidze said.“Also, people cannot expect Jah Prayzah to feature his wife each time he shoots a romantic video as this isn’t feasible. It’s like expecting actors to take their wives to productions.”

Mushapaidze said they were impressed by the response the video was receiving from the public as it showed they were doing something right in their quest to penetrate the international market.

For all international collaborations that Jah Prayzah has done, he has invited that artiste to share the stage with him in Zimbabwe like he did with Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz, SA’s Mafikizolo and Nigeria’s Davido though he failed to pitch up. For Jah Cure, Mushapaidze said it would be an honour to host him but it would take time as the Jamaican would need to clear his busy schedule first among other logistics.

After Davido, who collaborated with Jah Prayzah on single, My Lilly stood him up on several occasions last year, Jah Prayzah’s promoter, 2 Kings Entertainment may have also developed cold feet on hosting foreign artistes, making it a huge task to host Jah Cure locally.

“As of now, our focus is on pushing the Angel Lo video, but it would really be an honour to have Jah Cure performing alongside Jah Prayzah.

“On Davido, the last I checked, the local promoter who had paid a commitment fee was trying to recover their money,” Mushapaidze said.

For some time now, Jah Prayzah has been starving his local fans countrywide of shows, something his manager said was due to the rainy season.

“We’ve had to stop hosting shows as we don’t want them to flop because of the rainy season. But as from April, we’ll be out full force starting with a show in Bulawayo on the 28th.”

This year’s album, Mushapaidze said would likely be released towards year-end as his artiste is focusing on singles and collaborations. The Chronicle