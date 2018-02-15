Zimbabwe embassy in South Africa instructed to assist #Tsvangirai family

By Takunda Maodza and Daniel Nemukuyu

The government has instructed the Zimbabwean Embassy in Pretoria to assist the Tsvangirai family in any way appropriate, including meeting expenses attendant to the handling of the body of the now deceased, pending decisions to be made later.

Speaking in the wake of the sad demise of the veteran opposition MDC-T leader last night, Secretary for Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Mr George Charamba said Government — which had been footing Mr Tsvangirai’s medical bills — was aware of and seized with the tragedy.

‘‘The leadership is now aware of the sad passing on of VaTsvangirai. In the interim, while the family is taking the necessary decisions, the Zimbabwean Embassy in Pretoria has been instructed to help in any way appropriate in the circumstances including assuming the costs that are attendant to the proper handling of the body of the late,’’ Mr Charamba, who is also Presidential spokesman, said.

Mr Tsvangirai succumbed to cancer of the colon at Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre in Johannesburg at around 5pm yesterday.

He was 65.

President Mnangagwa and Vice President General Constantino Chiwenga (Retired) visited Mr Tsvangirai at his Highlands home on January 5 where they talked for close to 45 minutes.

Mr Tsvangirai revealed he had cancer of the colon on June 27, 2016.

He told reporters at a Press conference at his home in Harare then: “On the 8th of May, 2016, my Zimbabwean doctors referred me to South Africa where a further diagnosis revealed that I am suffering from cancer of the colon. Following the diagnosis last month, I underwent an operation last month that was successful. However, a diagnosis of cancer is the first of several medical procedures that include treatment through chemotherapy, which treatment I began this week.

“As a leader and public figure, I have taken a decision to make public my condition. It is my firm belief that the health of national leaders, including politicians should not be a subject of national speculation and uncertainty.”

Mr Tsvangirai vowed to fight the disease, telling reporters that: “This health condition is unfortunate, but can be faced by anyone. I intend to confront this development with the determination to overcome it.”

Cancer has become the second deadly disease in Zimbabwe after HIV and Aids, with statistics showing a surge in the number of people who succumb to the ailment annually.

Last night, National Constitutional Assembly leader Professor Lovemore Madhuku mourned the death of Mr Tsvangirai, saying: “Although we were seeing it coming, it is devastating and saddening. He was the founder of the post-independence democratic movement focusing on genuine social justice. I can confirm that without him, we would never have been able to establish the kind of opposition party that made our country a multi-party democracy.

“We will certainly miss his commitment to uplifting lives of the majority of our people.

“Morgan Tsvangirai is an icon for those of us who belong to the other side. The Herald