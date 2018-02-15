Tendai Chamboko: In death Tsvangirai now a Perfect Man

By Tendai Chamboko

In my language we say “Wafa Wanaka”. Translated literally it means “when someone dies he becomes a perfect person or an angel”. As the person slowly ails to death and eventually dies the individual becomes a soul of good deed, and every Tom, Jack, and Jill scramble to be seen to do favours and say good of the dying or dead. The hypocrisy of the African culture is at its best at such moments.

The blanket and the money to shawl the dead suddenly becomes available. Those who never stood with him or her wittily become associates. For all his life when he stood to confront issues no one stood with him.

Suddenly those who for years kicked and tormented him make gestures of kindness towards the same. They suddenly identify with his struggle and what he stood for.

We have already seen a lot of this hypocrisy in the final presences of Morgan.

Our dear President was recently showered with praises for having visited the sick and considered a very benevolent person as he pledged State resources to support Tsvangirai. For more than fifteen years he (ED) pelted him (MT) with accusations of being a sell-out, betraying the struggle, wrong economic policies, having never gone to the struggle and all kinds of indictments. Today, suddenly he has repented and hides behind the finger that it was because of Mugabe. Does our President have principles?

God bless them, we are told the Zanu Government is organising and meeting all costs in South Africa pertaining to MT funeral arrangements. Guess who says so? George Charamba.

A Vincent Tsvangirai and Collins Tsvangirai, MT’s son and brother, respectively, bite the hook and go to the moon to tell the world of the Zanu Government compassion.

With episode surrounding MT sickness we are also suddenly told that Mutumwa Mawere is a “Muzukuru” of the Tsvangirais and hence the qualification to do the in-depth analysis and journalism on MDC and MT. Sure “wafa wanaka” and I can never remember in all MT’s struggles Mawere standing with him or MDC.

In the meantime, we are inundated with shrills from individuals in the MDCs trying to position themselves by creating all sorts of stories of having heard from MT himself about this that and we do not know whom to believe.

Yes Tsvangirai is dead and the best the MDCs can do for him is to dust themselves and bury their differences and rescue Zimbabwe from the Junta, which claims to have converted yet we never heard their confessions.

As a non MDC member based outside Zimbabwe and who recently visited the country I tried to read the feelings of the people. It seems many people have fallen for the Junta and it will not be easy to win the election especially with the current divisions in the opposition.

However in my own assessment, a Chamisa factor had an element of exciting the youth and the church for some reason. The greatest gift you can give MT in the year he died is to deliver Zimbabwe to the people in 2018.

My non-representative survey tell me that Nelson Chamisa is the best bet to carry out this mission successfully. I hope Mudzuri and Khupe will take heed not rock the boat to fulfil their egos and in the end get nothing.

Once again thank you Morgan for the good fight and the courage to fight tyranny and we shall tell of your story to the generations to come.

Tendai Chamboko is a qualified teacher now working as a care nurse in the Diaspora