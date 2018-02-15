Sarah takes over pageant. . . Gets licence to run Miss Tourism

By Bongani Ndlovu

Fingers Modelling Agency headed by veteran modelling instructor Sarah Mpofu-Sibanda has won the licence to run this year’s Miss Tourism Zimbabwe (MTZ) pageant ushering in the return of the beauty contest after a year long hiatus.

The move comes after the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority pulled the plug on the holding of MTZ last year by revoking the licence from previous holder Barbara Mzembi whom they said flouted regulations.

Thereafter, ZTA called for proposals from various interested parties and it was Fingers Modelling Agency that shone.

According to the new ZTA head of corporate affairs Godfrey Koti, Fingers Modelling Agency which has worked with the ZTA before, won the licence because of its proven track record.

“We chose Fingers because of the experience that they have with pageantry as they have been in the industry for over 30 years. The proposal that they gave us was impressive and Fingers has the networks and experience that we’re looking for,” said Koti.

MTZ 2016 queen, Ashley Morgen is a graduate of Fingers Modelling Agency with her second princess Nonhlanhla Dube also having been groomed by that agency.

The established agency is also credited for churning out previous Miss Zimbabwe and Miss Tourism Zimbabwe queens such as Samantha Tshuma, Caroline Marufu and Oslie Muringai.

Koti said the tourism authority would assist Fingers with the hosting of the national pageant by ensuring that the country’s tourism ambassadors are chosen.

“Our aim with this pageant is to make sure that the country is promoted as it’s all about brand Zimbabwe. We want to help them (Miss Tourism Zimbabwe) to make sure they choose the correct ambassador. “Secondly, we want to ensure they get corporate support since as ZTA, we don’t have the money to fund the event.”

He said it was now up to the organisers to come up with a date to host the finals in time for this year’s Miss Tourism World finals to be held on New Year’s Eve. The Chronicle