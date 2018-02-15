Club Connect goes to Zambia

Bulawayo’s up-market nightspot, Club Connect has spread its wings regionally as it is set to open doors in Livingstone, Zambia, next Friday. Biggie Chinoperekwei, the proprietor said they had taken the popular joint to the resort town as part of plans to grow the brand within the region.

“This plan had been in the pipeline for a long time as we noticed that there was a ready market for this type of entertainment in Zambia. We’re doing a few touch ups now so that come next week Friday, the place will be ready,” said Chinoperekwei.

To give the club a Zimbabwean touch, Bulawayo Club Connect DJs Mellow Drums and Zet will play on the opening night alongside Zambian DJs.

“Bulawayo resident DJs Mellow Drum and Zet will travel to Zambia for the launch to give the club a Bulawayo flair. As the two clubs will be one now, the Zambian DJs will also from time to time, travel to Bulawayo to entertain patrons at the local club at what we’ll call Zambian Nights.”

After the opening of the nightspot in Livingstone, Chinoperekwei said they were eyeing to open another club in Lusaka, Zambia’s capital.

Club Connect in Bulawayo opened in December 2016 and has hosted some of Mzansi’s biggest personalities in showbiz such as Zodwa Wabantu, Distruction Boyz, DJ Tira, Stiff, Babes Wodumo and most recently, DJ Shimza. Locally, it has hosted the likes of Jah Prayzah, Ammara Brown, Tehn Diamond, ExQ and POY among many others. The Chronicle