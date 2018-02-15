Bellevue to open abattoir in Redcliff

By Grace Nyoni

Bellevue Butchery will construct an abattoir in Redcliff after it bought 10 hectares of land from the Redcliff Town Council. Redcliff mayor Councillor Freddy Kapuya confirmed the development on Monday.

“We sold 10 hectares to one of the biggest abattoir company Bellevue Butchery and we have given them a rebate of five years of no paying rates,” said Clr Kapuya.

He said Bellevue Butchery submitted their plans to the council to build an abattoir in the town and they have approved the application.

“They have submitted their plans for the approval of the council to build the abattoir and as the local authority we are obliged to approve the application since we are open to investment and we offer investors payment terms and rebates as measures to promote ease way of doing business,” said Clr Kapuya.

Clr Kapuya said Bellevue have chosen Redcliff because there is market for their products since Midlands has a lot of cattle and sheep for their butchery as well as effective networking for expansion.

Bellevue Butchery chief executive Mr Shingirai Zinyemba said: “Since the size of the market is growing and the appeal of the company’s products is increasing, we have implemented an expansion strategy which to open an abattoir in Redcliff and we have submitted our plans for approval.” The Herald