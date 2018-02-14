Zuma talking rubbish, he did not want to work with Mbeki – Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema has rubbished President Jacob Zuma’s claim that he had spoken against the recall of former President Thabo Mbeki.

Malema said the President was lying and that in fact it was Zuma who pushed for Mbeki to be removed.

“He is talking rubbish, CR (Cyril Ramaphosa) is the one who opposed it. Zuma told me that we should remove Mbeki because he can’t work with him,” Malema tweeted on Wednesday.

“He never opposed it, he actively supported it and mobilized all of us to support the removal of Mbeki. Ramaphosa opposed it and Gwede Mantashe argued that instead of removing Mbeki, let’s call early elections” said Malema.

Zuma was speaking to the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) on Wednesday following his recall by the ANC.

Zuma compared his current situation with that of Mbeki.

READ MORE: NEWS JUST IN: Zuma: What have I done?

“I was one of those who said we must not recall Comrade President Mbeki, it would set a bad precedent. I was defeated by the majority,” said Zuma.

Mbeki was recalled in September 2008 and he resigned shortly after.

Malema was the president of the ANC Youth League until he was expelled in 2012. He was a staunch supporter of Zuma. After his expulsion and the founding of EFF, Malema has been opposed to Zuma’s presidency.

The President said that back in 2008 when Mbeki was recalled, it was justified as the ANC National Executive Committee had reasons on why they wanted to recall him.

Zuma painted himself as a victim as he explained that he had not been told by the ANC top officials why he had to resign.

He said that the call for him to resign was not based on any “policy”.

Zuma said he noted the Parliamentary process that was underway to remove him and that he accepts that he was elected by Parliament. Politics Hub