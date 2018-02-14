The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has been ordered to pay a R20 000 fine for broadcasting Cassper Nyovest’s #FillUptheDome concert‚ which contained profane language.The Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA) made the order following complaints it received from Given Rapula.

In his complaint‚ Rapula said: “I want to launch another complaint about the use of profane language on SABC1. On Saturday‚ 18th November 2017‚ SABC1 was broadcasting a #FillUpTheDomeDVD program. The show was a full performance by Cassper Nyovest at The Dome‚ and‚ therefore‚ it had a use of profane language.

“I complain about SABC1 failing to warn viewers about language restriction on the program‚ and failing to clean it before broadcasting it. I hope for you to take action on this complaint”.

The SABC argued that it was not able to follow the required operating processes due to processes which preceded the broadcasting of the concert.

“The programme was delivered late and we were racing for time to prepare it for broadcast‚ hence the language certification issue slipped through the cracks‚” the broadcaster said.

It argued that in a subsequent broadcast of the follow up concert‚ it was able to fully comply with the required processes.“The SABC would like to sincerely apologise to the tribunal and the complainant for the inconvenience caused.

“It is our humble submission that the Tribunal will be lenient with us after having proven that we have learnt from past mistakes and continue to comply.”

The BCCSA found that the SABC failed to take the necessary precaution before the broadcast of the concert and thus contravened the provisions of the broadcasting code of conduct clauses.

“The contents of the respondent [SABC]’s further presentation have accordingly been noted. However they’re mainly focused on the respondent’s internal operational inability to diligently broadcast material which will meet the required precautions as per the provisions of the broadcasting code.

“There is nothing in its presentation which evidences their awareness of their obligation as entrenched in the broadcasting code with particular reference to the above mentioned broadcasting clauses‚” the BCCSA said.

The commission ordered the SABC to pay the fine by February 28, 2018. – SundayWorld