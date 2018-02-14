I paid porn star to keep quiet about Trump affair – lawyer

President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer told the New York Times Tuesday he paid $130 000 (nearly R16 million) of his own money to a porn star who once said she had an affair with Trump.

The attorney, Michael Cohen, said that he was not reimbursed for the payment to the actress, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford and goes by Stormy Daniels, the Times said.

Cohen told the newspaper the payment was legal, and he declined to give details such as why he made it.

