Musona, Khama’s goals nominated for award

By Eddie Chikamhi

Young Warriors forward Walter Musona’s goal against Kaizer Chiefs has received recognition after the stunning free-kick was nominated for the ABSA Premiership Goal of the Month award for January.

Warriors’ midfielder Khama Billiat was also shortlisted for his exquisite free-kick against Platinum Stars to mark his return from injury in style.

January was particularly a good month for the Zimbabweans plying their trade in South Africa, but Musona, whose goal has even been tipped for the Goal of the Season in some quarters, should be fancying his chances for the January award which will be voted for by the supporters.

The South African PSL yesterday announced the Goal of the Month nominees, with Musona joined by Polokwane City teammate Rodney Ramagalela in contention for the prize.

The 22-year-old winger, who has always found it difficult to escape comparisons to his brother Knowledge, who made a mark in Supa Disk before moving to Europe a few years back, is slowly coming out of the shell and has chipped in with some crucial goals for his club Polokwane City.

So far he has scored five league goals and one in the Nedbank Cup.

But Musona’s freekick in the 1-2 defeat to Chiefs, struck from about 35 yards to beat a vastly-experienced goalkeeper and South Africa’s number one Itumeleng Khune, has stood out.

South African journalist Joe Crann said of the goal, “Walter Musona’s free kick against Kaizer Chiefs is one of the best I’ve seen in South Africa.”

And it appears the goal has charmed many South African football enthusiasts, who yesterday stormed the social media platforms in support of the Zimbabwe youth international after the nominations were published yesterday.

From the responses on the PSL official twitter handle yesterday, Musona is clearly among the frontrunners and facing strong competition from Mamelodi Sundowns’ Sibusiso Vilakazi.

Mamelodi Sundowns also had two players fighting for the same prize as Billiat announced his return with a flourish, when he hit a brace in the match against Platinum Stars on January 20 through some well-taken free-kicks.

Vilakazi’s goal in the same match, which they won 3-0, was a class act and deserves its place.

While Billiat’s strike, which was almost a duplicate of the other goal he scored in that match was top-notch, the debate has centred on Musona and Vilakazi, with Bidvest Wits’ Daylon Claasen and Leonardo Castro of Kaizer Chiefs also getting mention.

“Beating Khune from outside the box is very difficult . . . so let’s give that Musona guy some credit!” posted one of the supporters on PSL’s Twitter timeline.

The other contenders are Ajax Cape Town’s Tashreeq Morris, Orlando Pirates’ Luvuyo Memela, Bloemfontein Celtic’s Ndumiso Mabena and Chippa United’s Linda Mntambo. The Herald