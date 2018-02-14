Musicians line up Valentine’s gigs

Today couples celebrate Valentine’s Day and a number of events have been lined up in and outside Harare to celebrating the day. Urban grooves artiste Trevor Dongo headlines a Valentine’s dinner to be held at the flamboyant Golden Peacock Villa Hotel in Mutare tonight.

Willard Madhombiro, one of the managers at the hotel, said this year’s event will be special as they have invited the musician to sing for couples.

“We have made this year an exceptional one by adding Trevor Dongo on the programme of the night. He is one of the musicians who have popular tracks that entice lovers. He will also partner Mutare’s top radio station Diamond FM to spice up the candle-lit dinner,” he said. Madhombiro said people will also get a number of prizes.

In Harare Romeo Gasa will be performing at Westpoint in Westlea tonight. Organisers of the event said they have chosen to have the sungura musician so that he serenades lovers with some sungura tracks.

“The young musician has a number of songs that can be used to celebrate love. The musician last performed here and the event attracted a number of couples who have requested to have him again on this special event for couples,” said the organisers.

City Sports Bar hosts Peter Moyo for another Valentine’s show that will see him performing most of his father’s songs.

“Utakataka Express is known for its love songs that have been played on weddings and for that reason we will have a playlist for love songs only,” he said. They will be sampling some of the songs from their coming album that will be released sometime this year. The Herald