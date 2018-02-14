I wasn’t created to swim in a small pond: Vimbai

Not even the Sky is the Limit for Nigeria-based Zimbabwean actress, model and television personality, Vimbai Mutinhiri.

The amiable former co-host of the Africa Magic Viewers Award (AMVCA), who is better known by her legion of fans as Miss Vimbai, is now one of the most sought-after television and show hosts on the African continent.

The former Stargist host recently joined the Kwese Sports team where she hosts a show called Hashtag on which she interacts with sports via social media.

In addition to Hashtag, Miss Vimbai also hosts a radio show called The Dish on a Nigerian station called Lagos Talks 91.3.

The multi-talented media personality’s profile has been boosted in a big way by popular online motivational series titled ‘Veelosophy’.

Via the series, Miss Vimbai shares stories of her success, struggles, disappointments as well as her insights on a variety of issues.

Miss Vimbai recently spoke to the Daily News on Sunday’s entertainment editor Dakarai Mashava on her blossoming career.

Below are the excerpts of the interview:

Question: You recently featured on Davido’s video; can you tell me more about that?

Answer: I am grateful to be in a position to work with some of the biggest stars in the world from Africa – and that’s how the music video with Stanley Enow from Cameroon and Davido from Nigeria came about. I got the concept for the song, which was a celebration of authentic African women, and it appealed to me. I get a lot of offers, but at this stage of my career it is very important for me to do things that are in line with my vision and my brand. This particular project was a good fit, and then having South African designer David Tlale style the entire shoot was also a blessing.

Q: What you been up to lately in Lagos? Anything Zimbabweans will be happy to hear about?

A: 2018 has started on a high note for me. There are plenty of exciting projects in the works, that will all be revealed in good time. I just rounded up a wonderful time at the Soundcity Africa Music Awards presenting an award to Casper Nyovest for the African Hip Hop Artist of the Year. I continue my work hosting my show on Kwese Sports as well. My online motivational series titled VeeLosophy is still enjoying high demand. I was fortunate to set a strong foundation for myself in 2017, and so I’m ready for a massive year ahead. This year will see me reveal 2 new TV shows across Africa.

Q: You recently signed an agreement with Temple Management Company (TMC)? What does it entail?

A: Temple Management Company is the biggest entertainment management company in Africa. Our contract sees them taking over managing my brand and making sure Brand Vimbai is successful in Africa and beyond. It was important for me to get the absolute best in the business to handle my career, so I can focus on being creative and being the best version of myself.

Q: Even from far off Nigeria you must be observing the political changes sweeping through Zimbabwe. Do you share in the excitement? Should the situation improve, is there a possibility of Miss Vimbai returning back home?

A: Political developments in Zimbabwe have been of major interest globally. As a Zimbabwean I have watched with keen interest, and my hopes and prayers are currently focused on a peaceful, free and fair election. I believe that is what every patriotic Zimbabwean should be focused on at the moment. My choice to be based outside of Zimbabwe was not necessarily based on politics or economics. I always believe that if you’re going into an industry, you should go to the place in the world that has the biggest market for that industry. I wasn’t created to swim in a small pond, but to conquer the world. Such is the case for me in media and entertainment. It is important for me to gain enough exposure and experience, before I am ready to make a meaningful contribution in developing and partaking in other markets. DailyNews