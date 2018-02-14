Gupta home raided by South Africa police

The home of the controversial Gupta family is being raided by South African police, as part of an investigation into alleged government influencing.

The wealthy India-born Gupta family have been accused of “state capture” – using their friendship with President Zuma to wield enormous political influence for their business interests.

Both Mr Zuma and the Guptas deny the allegations made against them.

Mr Zuma is under pressure to resign, in part because of links to the Guptas.

He is expected to respond later today to a formal request from the African National Congress (ANC) to step down. He was replaced as the party’s leader in December but remains in power.

The Hawks, South Africa’s priority crime unit, confirmed they were searching the walled compound near Johannesburg zoo on Wednesday morning. BBC