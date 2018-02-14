InternationalFeaturedNews

Gupta home raided by South Africa police

1,013 8

The home of the controversial Gupta family is being raided by South African police, as part of an investigation into alleged government influencing.

Members of the Hawks special police unit raid the compound of the Gupta family during an early morning raid in Johannesburg, South Africa, 14 February 2018. The Gupta brothers are implicated in massive corruption and state capture with President Jacob Zuma. The ruling party has given President Zuma 48 hours to resign or face impeachment in parliament. President Zuma has been under a cloud of controversy surrounding allegations of corruption. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

The wealthy India-born Gupta family have been accused of “state capture” – using their friendship with President Zuma to wield enormous political influence for their business interests.

Both Mr Zuma and the Guptas deny the allegations made against them.

Mr Zuma is under pressure to resign, in part because of links to the Guptas.

He is expected to respond later today to a formal request from the African National Congress (ANC) to step down. He was replaced as the party’s leader in December but remains in power.

The Hawks, South Africa’s priority crime unit, confirmed they were searching the walled compound near Johannesburg zoo on Wednesday morning. BBC

You might also like More from author