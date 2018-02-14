Disbelief at Zuma’s ‘what have I done’ comment

President Jacob Zuma has publicly responded to the ANC national executive committee’s to recall him.In an interview with the SABC on Wednesday afternoon, Zuma defended himself and said he was not defiant to the party, but instead, he disagreed that he should resign or be recalled as state president.

Zuma said the issue of his resignation had been raised continuously since last year by some members who were now in power, whom, he said, were still agitating for his resignation. Zuma told the SABC the ANC NEC had not given him any reasons for his recall.

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule indicated on Tuesday that Zuma was being recalled not because he had done anything wrong, but because there was a new president of the ANC, Cyril Ramaphosa.

Magashule on Tuesday said Ramaphosa would take over as state president. Zuma, who indicated he would not resign, was due to make a statement on Wednesday night.

He told the SABC he would not resign. “I need to be furnished on what it is I have done. No one has been able to provide on what it is that I have done,” said Zuma.

Meanwhile, on social media, South Africans responded to Zuma’s comments with dismay. Some commentators, like Justice Malala, described the president as a “psychopath”. IOL