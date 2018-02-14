Morgan Tsvangirai dies in SA hospital

Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai (65) has died in hospital, a close family member has confirmed to Nehanda Radio. The iconic former trade union leader had been battling cancer of the colon for the past two years and was admitted at a hospital in South Africa.

Also confirming on Twitter was Elias Mudzuri, one of three Vice Presidents in the MDC, who wrote;

“As you are aware that our MDC T President, Dr Morgan Richard Tsvangirai has not been feeling well for some time, it is sad for me to announce that we have lost our icon and fighter for democracy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, the party and the nation at this hour.”

Tributes have already started pouring in for the former Prime Minister with the Executive Director of Vanguard Africa, Jeffrey Smith tweeting;

“Go well and rest in power, Morgan Tsvangirai. His steadfast courage and willingness to stand tall against one of the most repressive regimes on the African continent should be applauded. He pushed # Zimbabwe‘s pro-democracy struggle further than anyone. He will be missed by many.”

Former Education Minister David Coltart who worked with Tsvangirai for years wrote:

“I am very sad to hear that Morgan Tsvangirai has lost his brave final battle. He will remain one of the giants of the long struggle to bring democracy to # Zimbabwe. I will remember him for his courage, humility, humour and relentless determination to bring freedom to Zim. RIP MT.”

Brian Kagoro, a key figure in the pro-democracy movement that later gave birth to the MDC tweeted: “Morgan ! Morgan ! Morgan ! Your path was unique! You were robbed from us too soon & in such a painful way . Brother , Friend , Comrade-Leader your struggle shall be completed !”

#ThisFlag leader Pastor Evan Mawarire tweeted; “Morgan Tsvangirai, A doyen of democracy and justice in our time. Thank you for making it possible for people like me to find the courage to say ENOUGH IS ENOUGH, HATICHADA, HATICHATYA. Zimbabwe owes you a great debt. REST IN POWER mukuru # RIPMorganTsvangirai hambani kahle.”

More details as we get them………