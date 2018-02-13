How to get unblocked from all your WhatsApp ‘enemies’

Some of us may have experienced this once or twice before, that awkward moment when you get blocked on WhatsApp. For those of us who have and still are victim of this, there is good news. There is a way that you can get unblocked on WhatsApp. Here’s how:

In order to unblock yourself on WhatsApp from an Android device, there are a few steps that have to be followed.

It involves deleting your WhatsApp account and uninstalling the app. Then, reinstalling the app from Play Store and setting up a new account. This will eventually unblock you from all your contacts.

1. Deleting WhatsApp

First open WhatsApp Messenger on your Android device. Search for the ⋮ (settings) icon, located in the top-right corner of your screen. When tapped, the icon will present a drop-down menu.

Then tap “settings” and then “account”, which is located next to a key icon, just below your profile. Once you tap “account”, navigate to the last icon which reads “delete my account”.

A pop-up will appear which tells you that you will be removed from all your WhatsApp groups and your message history will be erased.

The next step is to select your country and insert your phone number, associated with your account, in the allocated field.

Then, tap the orange “delete my account” button at the bottom of your screen.

This action will need to be confirmed on the next page.

Then, uninstall the WhatsApp Messenger app and restart your Android device.

This action will delete all temporary cache files from your device.

2. Re-installing WhatsApp

Open the Google Play Store on your Android device and search WhatsApp Messenger.

Then, tap the green “Install” button next to Whatsapp.

Once the download is complete, tap the green “open” button which will transfer you to WhatsApp.

Accept the terms and conditions and WhatsApp will prompt you to set up a new account.

When you have completed all the necessary fields, you will then have to verify your phone number with an SMS text message.

Finally, your new account will then be unblocked from all the contacts who previously blocked your old account. IOL