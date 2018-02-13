Byo to live-stream council meetings

By Jeffrey Muvundusi

The council here has embraced new information technology after adopting a resolution to live-stream full chamber meetings, events and functions starting this month.

According to the latest council report, town clerk Christopher Dube noted that “social media had grown to become a reliable source of information and tool for companies to utilise in growing their brands”.

In 2014, the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) joined social networking sites such as Facebook (The City of Bulawayo), Twitter (@CityofBulawayo), LinkedIn (City of Bulawayo) and Instagram (@Cityof Bulawayo).

However, the platforms were not being fully utilised.

“The presence of council on these pages has presented an opportunity for residents to inquire about council services, report on service faults as well as report on good and bad service received from municipal departments,” read the council report.

To date, BCC had gained a generous following from the residents and stakeholders.

“In a bid to continue informing residents and allow Bulawayo residents and stakeholders to participate in council activities, the proposal was for council to start live streaming.” DailyNews