Blockbuster music concert for Zimbos in London

A blockbuster music concert featuring the talented Soul Jah Love, Ammara Brown, Stunner, ExQ, Trevor Dongo and Charlie Kay is set to explode this Saturday at Indigo at The O2 in London.

Considering some of the venues used for previous shows by most promoters, this time the venue is upmarket. David Matsekeza from events management company Afro Kings explained to Nehanda Radio why they had gone upmarket with their choice of venue.

“During my time at HP, we used a number of great music venues for artists such as Professor Green and Bastille. I wanted to use my previous experience to provide good value live music concerts for Zim music fans. If British artists and Afrobeats artists can perform at indigo at The O2 why can’t we?

Indigo at The O2” is a 2,750 capacity live music club for smaller music events, club events, after shows, corporate and private events. The venue hosted “An Audience with Bill Clinton” in 2007. Comedians such as Andy Parsons and Roy ‘Chubby’ Brown have performed at indigo.

The venue hosted the ‘bootcamp’ sessions for the reality TV show, The X Factor during the 2008, Series 5 season, and in 2010 was used for the debut of the snooker format, Power Snooker. In 2012 it was the venue for a performance by South Korean pop rock band CN Blue.

Turning to the interesting mix in the lineup of the ZimConnect 18 show, Matsekeza told Nehanda Radio; “Our aim was to showcase a range of genres. Our line-up covers RnB, Hip-Hop, Zim Dancehall and Afro Pop, that way the audience will have an immersive music experience.”

AfroKings have put in quite a shift marketing the show. They left nothing to chance and started promoting the show several months ago. An upbeat Matsekeza told us they had locked up their lineup when they went to Zimbabwe in July 2017 to meet all the artists.

“As we have not done events in London since 2013, we wanted to give ourselves plenty of time to market the show to a family audience. The feedback we’ve received so far has been incredible and we looking forward to putting on a spectacular live music experience.”

To all the Zimbabwean music fans coming to the show, Matsekeza said “Our slogan is “it’s not a rave, it’s an experience.” Zim Connect ’18 is set to be an experience no one wants to miss!” Nehanda Radio