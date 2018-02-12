Tocky Vibes: A darling outside Zimbabwe

By Vasco Chaya

“A prophet is not without honour except in his own country among his own people” — this sums up musician Tocky Vibes who is a darling of many music lovers outside the country while struggling to fill small joints locally.

Born Obey Makamure, the Mhai hit-maker started off his musical career as a Zimdancehall artiste riding on riddims before changing course venturing into afro-fusion, a development which has reduced his fan base in the country.

However, though he has lost ground in the country, Tocky Vibes has remained a darling of the Diasporans.

On March 30 and 31, he will share the stage with high-flying artistes Jah Prayzah and Freeman among others in South Africa courtesy of Silent Killer Promotions.

“Chikomo chiremera chevari kure asi vepedyo vachitotamba nacho (A prophet is not without honour except in his own country among his own people),” said Tocky Vibes.

Tocky Vibes who recently released his third studio album Tsamba told the Daily News recently that he joined showbiz not to make money or compete with other artistes but just to express himself better.

“I have no regrets for dumping riddims. I make music not for money or popularity but simply to convey a certain message to different audience.

“Critics say I had short-changed my fans when I moved from riding on Zimdancehall beats (riddims) but I cannot take pride in riddims since they are not my creations but someone else’s,” Tocky Vibes said.

“I strongly believe music is something personal.”

He said he is indeed still commanding huge support outside the country.

“I have been performing in countries such as South Africa and the United Kingdom and the support there is amazing.

“This time I am returning to South Africa to perform in Cape Town and Johannesburg respectively,” he said. DailyNews