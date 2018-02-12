FC Platinum blown away by De Agosto

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo in Luanda, Angola

De Agosto 3-0 FC Platinum

Two calamitous errors coupled with inexperience at this level of the competition saw FC Platinum suffer an undeserving and morale sapping defeat against Angola’s De Agosto in the Total Caf Champions League preliminary round first leg encounter at the Estadio November 11 here yesterday.

The massive defeat left the Zvishavane based side with a mountain to club in the reverse fixture in a week’s time as they now need to score a minimum of four goals without reply if they want to entertain any hopes of progressing to the next stage of the tournament.

Norman Mapeza’s boys found themselves a goal down in the seventh minute when an error by defensive midfielder Winston Mhango, who was given the extra responsibility to captain the side in the absence of Gift Bello, saw the home side’s Mongo scoring with a left footer from inside the box, leaving Wallace Magalane, in goals for the visitors diving in vain.

The goal seemed to unsettle FC Platinum even more as they failed to play their normal game resulting in many stray passes.

It took FC Platinum almost a quarter of an hour to take a crack at goal and when they did, the home side’s goalkeeper Neblu also cracked as he failed to handle a Rahman Kutsanzira shot from outside the box that resulted in the first corner kick of the game.

Eight minutes later Ali Sadiki let loose a booming shot again from outside the box which was too hot to handle for the goalkeeper who could only punch it back into play but sadly there was no follow up from the visitors.

The second deadly mistake by the visitors again happened a few moments after the resumption of the second half when Magalane failed to decisively clear a goal bound shot and his defence also stood akimbo in the process presenting an alert Jacques with an easier than to miss chance from close range.

If the first two goals were mistakes by the visitors, the third goal and second by Jacques was purely world class as he outpaced his marker and let loose a rising volley that beat Magalane all systems out.

Teams

De Agosto: Neblu, Isaac, Bobo, Massunguna, Natael, Chow, Mongo (Bua 76th min), Geraldo ( Fofo 86th min), Ibukun, Gogoro (Nelson 53rd min), Jacques

FC Platinum: Wallace Magalane, Kevin Moyo, Elvis Moyo, Lawrence Mhlanga, Winston Mhango, Rodwell Chinyengetere,, Rahman Kutsanzira ( Tatenda Mudehwe 83rd min), Ali Sadiki, Never Tigere (Kelvin Madzongwe 61st min), Mkhokheli Dube. The Chronicle