Uebert Angel and wife setting new fashion trend for Sunday services – PICTURES

Flamboyant preacher and businessman Uebert Angel and his wife Beverly appear to be gradually moving away from the traditional fashion convention when it comes to their Sunday services.

While we are used to seeing him rocking expensive designer suits in the past, the Spirit Embassy: Good News Church founder, has of late been seen bucking the trend and seen donning tracksuits among other casual outfits while preaching in front of his congregation in London every Sunday.

He runs the Angel Organisation under The Billion Group, which has interests in banking, construction, mobile, hotels and resorts. As revealed in his interview with Nehanda TV almost 4 years ago, Angel’s real passion is property and he claims that’s his goose that lays the golden egg. Nehanda Radio