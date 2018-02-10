54 VID officers fired over corruption

By Nyemudzai Kakore

Fifty-four Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) officers have been fired for corruption, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Dr Joram Gumbo has said.

The fired officers — Dr Gumbo said — were from Eastlea, Belvedere, Chitungwiza, Nyamapanda, Chinhoyi, Marondera, Victoria Falls, Kwekwe, Chirundu, Mutare, Kadoma and Chiredzi depots that issued 199 drivers’ licences to undeserving applicants.

The licences have since been cancelled. Dr Gumbo made the announcement in a ministerial statement on corruption at VID in the National Assembly.

“The public domain is awash with reports of driving school instructors who act as conduits in alleged corrupt practices related to the issuance of drivers’ licences.

“In line with the stance adopted by His Excellency the President Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa, I would like to warn all owners of driving schools and their staff that all allegations of corruption will be fully investigated and handed over to the ZRP for prosecution. Where it is established that the driving school is involved, we shall ensure that it is closed.”

Dr Gumbo said corrupt VID examiners also issued certificates of fitness to unroadworthy vehicles. March 6, this year, the minister said, all VID depots and vehicles will be required to display toll-free numbers so that members of the public can give feedback on service delivery and report fraudulent practices.

In addition, Dr Gumbo said all depots will have suggestion boxes, while senior officers will be allowed to recall vehicles that have been inspected. The senior officers, the minister said, will also randomly accompany examiners on road tests and frequently rotate examiners.

“In line with advancements in the global village, VID as a learning organisation will in the near future move towards automation of its services, which will help to reduce direct human interface, thereby reducing corruption,” he said.

“I would like also to appeal to Members of Parliament to advise prospective drivers in their different constituencies to use registered driving schools and not to tempt the instructor or VID driving examiner by offering them bribes. I have also ordered the TSCZ to publish and avail to the public a list of all registered driving schools,” he said. The Herald